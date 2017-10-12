More Accurate IT Acronyms

IT is flooded with acronyms. It takes a third of our working life to figure out what they all mean. Protocols aren’t any easier to figure out if it’s just a string of three or four letters that look vaguely like a word. Which, by the way, you should never pronounce.
But what if the acronyms of our favorite protocols didn’t describe what the designers wanted but instead described what they actually do?
- Sporadic Network Mangling Protocol
Obscurity Sends Packets Flying
Expensive Invention Gets Routers Puzzled
Vexing Router Firmware
Really Intensive Protocol
Someone Doesn’t Worry About Networking
Somewhat Quixotic Language
Blame It oN DNS
Cisco’s Universal Call Misdirector
Some Mail’s Thrown Places
Mangles Packets, Looks Silly
Amazingly Convoluted Lists
ImProperly SECured
May Push Lingering Sanity To Expire
Are there any other ones you can think of? Leave it in the comments.
Mobile Incompetent Cloud Results Of Solution Only First Tech is A Really Stupid Example.
Ready? Spin ‘Till Pulverized.
or
Really Sucks, Toasted Ports
I always said ISDN stands for “I Still Don’t Need it”
& it was always true 🙂