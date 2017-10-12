More Accurate IT Acronyms

IT is flooded with acronyms. It takes a third of our working life to figure out what they all mean. Protocols aren’t any easier to figure out if it’s just a string of three or four letters that look vaguely like a word. Which, by the way, you should never pronounce.

But what if the acronyms of our favorite protocols didn’t describe what the designers wanted but instead described what they actually do?

Sporadic Network Mangling Protocol

Obscurity Sends Packets Flying

Expensive Invention Gets Routers Puzzled

Vexing Router Firmware

Really Intensive Protocol

Someone Doesn’t Worry About Networking

Somewhat Quixotic Language

Blame It oN DNS

Cisco’s Universal Call Misdirector

Some Mail’s Thrown Places

Mangles Packets, Looks Silly

Amazingly Convoluted Lists

ImProperly SECured

May Push Lingering Sanity To Expire

Are there any other ones you can think of? Leave it in the comments.

