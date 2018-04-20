It’s Time For Security Apprenticeships

Breaking into an industry isn’t easy. When you look at the amount of material that is necessary to learn IT skills it can be daunting and overwhelming. Don’t let the for-profit trade school ads fool you. You can’t go from ditch digger to computer engineer in just a few months. It takes time and knowledge to get there.

However, there is one concept in non-technical job roles that feels very appropriate to how we do IT training, specifically for security. And that’s the apprenticeship.

Building For The Future

Apprenticeship is a standard for electricians and carpenters. It’s the way that we train new people to do the work of the existing workforce. It requires time and effort and a lot of training. But, it also fixes several problems with the current trend of IT certification:

You Can’t Get a Job Without Experience – Far too often we see people getting rejected for jobs at the entry level because they have no experience. But how are they supposed to get the experience without doing the job? IT roles paradoxically require you to be cheap enough to hire for nothing but expect you to do the job on day one. Apprenticeships fix this by showing that you’re willing to do the job and get trained at the same time. That way you can be properly trained on the job. You Need To Be Certified – Coupled tightly with the first problem is the certification trend. Yes, electricians and plumbers are certified to do the work. After 5 years of training. You don’t get to take a test after 3 months and earn Journeyman status. You have to earn it through training and work. It also ensures that every journeyman out there has the same basic level of work experience and training. Compare that with people getting a CCNA right out of college with no experience on devices or a desktop administrator position having an MCSE-level requirement to discourage people from applying. You Can’t Find a Mentor – This is a huge issue for entry-level positions. The people you work with are often so overtasked with work that they don’t have time to speak to you, let alone show you the ropes. By defining the role of the apprentice and the journeyman trainer, you can ensure that the mentoring relationship exists and is reinforced constantly through the training period. You don’t get through an apprenticeship in a vacuum. You Can’t Get Paid To Learn – This is another huge issue with IT positions. Employers don’t want to pay to train you. They want you to use the vast powers of the Internet to look up hacks on Stack Overflow and paste them into production equipment rather than buying a book for you or letting you take a class. Some employers are better than others about highly skilled workers, but those employers are usually leveraging those skills to make more money, like in a VAR or MSP. Apprenticeships fix this problem by including a classroom component in the program. You spend time in a classroom every other week while you’re doing the work.

Securing the Future

The apprenticeship benefits above go double for security-related professions. Whereas there is a lot of material to train networking and storage admins, security is more of a game of cat-and-mouse. As new protections are developed, we must always figure out of the old protections are still useful. We need to train people how to learn. We need to bring them up to speed on what works and what doesn’t and why googling for an old article about packet filtering firewalls isn’t as relevant in 2018 as it was a decade ago.

More than that, we need to get the security practitioners to a place where they can teach effectively and mentor people. We need to get away from the idea of just rattling off a long list of recommended protections to people as the way to train them about security. We need to make sure we’re teaching fundamentals and proper procedures. And they only way that can happen is with someone that has the time and motivation to learn. Like an apprentice.

This would also have the added luxury of ensure the next generation of security practitioners learns the pitfalls before they make mistakes that compromise the integrity of the data they’re protecting. Making a mistake in security usually means someone finding out something they aren’t supposed to know. Or data getting stolen and used for illicit means. By using apprenticeships as a way for people to grow, you can quickly bring people up to speed in a safe environment without worrying that their decisions will lead to problems with no one to check their work.

Tom’s Take

I got lucky in my IT career. I worked with two mentors that spent the time to train me like an apprentice. They showed me the ropes and made sure I learned things the right way. And I became successful because of their leadership. Today, I don’t see that mentality. I see people covering their own jobs or worried that they’re training a replacement instead of a valued team member. I worry that we’re turning out a generation of security, networking, and storage professionals that won’t have the benefit of knowing what to do beyond Google searches and won’t know how to teach the coming generation how to deal with the problems they face. It’s not too late to start by taking an apprentice under your wing today.

Advertisements