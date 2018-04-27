A Review of RSA Conference

So, I recently went to my first RSA Conference. It’s something I’ve had on my radar for a while but never had the opportunity to do. However, with Security Field Day coming up later this year I thought it was high time I went to see what everything was about. Here are some ideas that I came up with during my pilgrimage to the big security conference.

It’s Huge . Like, really big. I’ve never seen a bigger conference before. I haven’t gone to Oracle OpenWorld or Dreamforce, but the size of the RSA show floor alone dwarfs anything I’ve seen. Three whole areas, including one dedicated to emerging vendors. That’s big. Almost too big in fact.

. Like, really big. I’ve never seen a bigger conference before. I haven’t gone to Oracle OpenWorld or Dreamforce, but the size of the RSA show floor alone dwarfs anything I’ve seen. Three whole areas, including one dedicated to emerging vendors. That’s big. Almost too big in fact. I Still Hate Moscone . It’s official. No conference should ever use this place again. It’s been 4 years since I railed against it and every word still applies. Doubly so this year, as RSA was being held during construction! Seriously. At this point, Moscone must be paying people to hold a convention there. RSA is too big. I don’t care if it’s cheap to ferry people up from Silicon Valley. Stop doing this to yourself and tarnishing your brand. Just go to Vegas if you want to stay close.

. It’s official. No conference should ever use this place again. It’s been 4 years since I railed against it and every word still applies. Doubly so this year, as RSA was being held during construction! Seriously. At this point, Moscone must be paying people to hold a convention there. RSA is too big. I don’t care if it’s cheap to ferry people up from Silicon Valley. Stop doing this to yourself and tarnishing your brand. Just go to Vegas if you want to stay close. Everyone Has A Specialization . Maybe you’re developing a cloud plugin for lateral evasion detection. Or an endpoint hardening solution for mobile. Maybe you’re into detection, intrusion, pen testing, or perhaps just training. Everyone had representation of some kind or another. Everyone solved a problem in a unique or different way. But everyone had their niche. More than any other place I’ve been I saw companies doing all manner of things that are so specialized that I worry they’re either going to go out of business before they can develop a customer base or they’re going to get bought to add a feature onto someone’s existing platform. May fortune favor you all.

. Maybe you’re developing a cloud plugin for lateral evasion detection. Or an endpoint hardening solution for mobile. Maybe you’re into detection, intrusion, pen testing, or perhaps just training. Everyone had representation of some kind or another. Everyone solved a problem in a unique or different way. But everyone had their niche. More than any other place I’ve been I saw companies doing all manner of things that are so specialized that I worry they’re either going to go out of business before they can develop a customer base or they’re going to get bought to add a feature onto someone’s existing platform. May fortune favor you all. You Can’t Be Secure Enough. Funny enough, when the RSA Mobile app gets hacked you know someone’s having a bad day. The truth is that so many people out there are going to be taking shots at you when you’re visibility is high that you need to be prepared to take them. You can’t just assume you’re obscure enough to avoid detection. If Shodan has taught us anything, it’s that obscurity isn’t good enough any longer. You need to be looking at your posture and your weak areas. You need to be prepared to pare everything down to the point where no one can get in easily. Defense in depth needs to be very deep today.

Tom’s Take

RSA is similar to Cisco Live and VMworld, but it’s also much different. It’s bigger. People are more reserved. There are a TON of expo passes everywhere. I think I counted maybe 50 full conference passes the whole week. It’s too big for Moscone for sure. When the press room is located a block and half away from the convention center proper, you might need to rethink your strategy for a conference. But, RSA is still full of exciting companies and new ideas. And that’s going to keep it rolling along for a while no matter how many times the mobile app gets “hacked”.

Advertisements